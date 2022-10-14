FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $836.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter worth $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 204,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

