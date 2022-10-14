FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Lowered by Analyst

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($8.45) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $89.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $9,121,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

