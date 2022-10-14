GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 804.9% in September

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 804.9% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of GNT opened at $4.38 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
