GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Up 804.9% in September

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 804.9% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GNT opened at $4.38 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

