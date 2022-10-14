Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $96.67 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

