Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 191 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.