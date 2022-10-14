Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,495,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CSX by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 211,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.
CSX Stock Up 3.2 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
