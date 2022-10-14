Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 9,885 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after acquiring an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $106.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

