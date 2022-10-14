Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $289.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

