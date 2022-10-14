Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 455 at Barclays

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from CHF 460 to CHF 455 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Geberit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $510.33.

OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 36,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,719. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

