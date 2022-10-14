Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.10

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.10 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 30.01 ($0.36), with a volume of 171257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.10 ($0.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEMD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £41.84 million and a PE ratio of 376.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.78.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

