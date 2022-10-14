Gemini Dollar Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005189 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $299.96 million and $823,849.00 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 301,483,852 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @geminitrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

