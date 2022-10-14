Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $346.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $406.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 136.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.63.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $146.43 on Friday. Generac has a one year low of $138.75 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.67.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Generac by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $180,053,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

