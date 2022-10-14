Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.29.

Generac Stock Down 2.4 %

GNRC opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.11 and a 200 day moving average of $234.67. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 12 month low of $138.75 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

