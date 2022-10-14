General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $92.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.14.
General Electric Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $67.56. 242,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
