Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $3.94

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.94, but opened at $4.08. Genius Sports shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1,921 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENI. B. Riley increased their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $883.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 58.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,121,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 411,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Genius Sports by 3.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 659,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.