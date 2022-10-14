Genpact (NYSE:G) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Genpact Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:G opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

