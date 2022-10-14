Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Cut by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 4.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Gilead Sciences worth $102,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 18,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 328,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. 174,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.