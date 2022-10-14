Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,492. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 77.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

