Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 92.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos by 71.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

