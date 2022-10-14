Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 81.8% in September

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the September 15th total of 235,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTZ traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $17.67. 401,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,051. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 271,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 209,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

