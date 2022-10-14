Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Gogo Price Performance

GOGO traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,986. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.21. Gogo has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.26 million. Gogo had a net margin of 74.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 55.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 632.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

