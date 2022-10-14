Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $31.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $2,478,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 44,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at $1,994,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Golar LNG by 26.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

