GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of GPRO stock remained flat at $5.15 during trading on Wednesday. 39,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. GoPro has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GoPro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.