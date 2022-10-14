Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Bank of America lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE:GPK opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

