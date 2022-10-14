Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.2 %

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 581,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,612,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,208,000 after buying an additional 914,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

