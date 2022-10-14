Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.89 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

