Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.