Gratus Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,750 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 86,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,110.33% and a negative return on equity of 299.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

