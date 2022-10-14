Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,696,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JCI opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

