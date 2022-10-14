Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDOT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

