Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $115.98. 65,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.