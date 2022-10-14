Greenfield Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 8,060 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.5 %

OKE traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.