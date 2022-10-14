Greenfield Savings Bank Buys Shares of 2,314 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.8 %

APD traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,796. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.84 and a 200-day moving average of $244.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.