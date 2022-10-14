Greenfield Savings Bank Invests $582,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,684,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 258,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

