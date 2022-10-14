Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,086. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.47.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.