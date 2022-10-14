Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 200,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,554,473. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.