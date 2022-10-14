Greenfield Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,043. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $355.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.