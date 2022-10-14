Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PEP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. 123,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $236.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

