Greenfield Savings Bank Takes $768,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.