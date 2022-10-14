Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE GHL opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.03. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Insider Transactions at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $36.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,999 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,681.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

