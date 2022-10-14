Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.77. The stock had a trading volume of 116,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

