Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.8% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SLYV stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 5,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,604. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

