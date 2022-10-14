Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,488 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 40,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

