Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,173 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE TGT traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.44. 157,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.