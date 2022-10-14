Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Invests $873,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. 1,575,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,177,584. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.