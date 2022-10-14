Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.04. 2,171,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,345,204. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

