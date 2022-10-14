Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 248,690 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 248,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 309,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,894,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

