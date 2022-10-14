Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Takes $376,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.06. 111,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,232. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

