Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,055 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,609,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.36.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

