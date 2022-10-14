Grove Bank & Trust Has $384,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.1% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $212.31 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.87 and a twelve month high of $713.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average is $282.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.33.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
